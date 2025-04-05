Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launches campaign for second term

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off her reelection campaign on Saturday at Cyclorama in the South End.

Who's running for mayor of Boston?

The incumbent Demorat will seek a second term. Two other candidates declared their candidacy - Josh Kraft, son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Tom O'Brien, who then decided he would not run.

More than 1,000 people turned out for the event. Wu focused on the accomplishments of her administration over the past four years, saying the city has made progress to ensure safer streets, create more affordable housing and climate action.

Wu slams Trump administration

Wu, launching her bid for a second term, said she's doubling down on her dedication to the things she claims the Trump administration is working to destroy, like health care, public education, research and creating a Boston where everyone feels welcome.

"Ee will fight for the people in our community - no matter where you come from, how long you've been in our country, what language you speak at home, where you worship. This is a city for everyone, and we're fighting to make sure it is home for everyone as well," Wu said during the event.

Wu testified before Congress in March about Boston's policy as a so-called "sanctuary city."

"One in four Boston residents were born somewhere else. Most have jobs; many have kids. All of them chose this country as home, because - like my mom and dad - they believed that, here, where you've been doesn't limit where you're going; the strength of your character has nothing to do with the color of your passport; and that how hard you work matters more than where you were born," she said before Congress

The mayoral election isn't until November. Wu's supporters said they are standing behind her because of her experience leading the city and because, they say, she doesn't back down.