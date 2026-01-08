Boston Mayor reacts to ICE shooting of Minneapolis woman, "We see with our own eyes what happened"

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu offered condolences to the family of Renee Good, the woman who was shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

"I had the chance to connect with their mayor yesterday just to make sure that they know directly, Boston stands with the people of Minneapolis," Wu told reporters on Thursday, "And we are thinking of the Good family and all those who knew her, loved her."

Wu joined fellow Democratic leaders across the country in condemning the increased presence of ICE in Minneapolis. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, Wu said she could comment on the shooting based on the widely-circulated videos that show the shooting from different angles.

"Our community members see it every day, what is happening in our streets. People are protecting their families," Wu said.

Minnesota ICE shooting

The videos of the incident, which show an ICE agent trying to open the door of Good's car as she pulls forward, moving toward another ICE agent, have been the subject of two different narratives. The second ICE agent, who has not been named by the agency, opened fire, striking Good's windshield once and shooting twice more into her open window.

"This is an experienced officer who followed his training, and we will continue to let the investigation unfold into the individual and continue to follow the procedures and policies that happen in these use of force cases," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters.

Bruce Foucart, the former Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations for ICE Boston, said the agent was forced to make a quick decision.

"This agent has to make a decision in a split second, sometimes less than that," Foucart said.

Foucart told WBZ-TV that ICE agents are given months of training in the use of deadly force and that training has not subsided under the Trump administration. He argued that there have been several cases where protestors have crossed boundaries.

"The lady that was shot was asked to stop and get out of the car. So, she specifically failed to answer those police officers' demands or the ICE agents' demands. And, she specifically put it upon herself to impede these investigations," Foucart said.

Mayor Wu said she sees the situation differently.

"We see with our own eyes what happened," Wu said.