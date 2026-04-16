Son of Stylianos Kyriakides celebrates his Boston Marathon win 80 years later

The scaffolding is going up at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, and the energy can be felt throughout downtown Boston. The race is just days away.

"Once you see it all come together, you know, OK, the Boston Marathon week is upon us, and it's go time," said Chris Marino, manager of Marathon Sports Boston.

Given the store's location next to the finish line on Boylston Street, Marino has a front row seat to the race's end. The foot traffic in the store over the next few days will be jam packed with runners, family, and fans. The prep alone kept employees up until 1 a.m. Thursday.

"I stayed the night and brought my sleeping bag, and sleeping pad and just camped out here at the store," said Marino. Amidst selling shoes, Marino is also preparing for his first Boston Marathon run, but don't worry, he will spend the night before in a hotel.

"The Boston Marathon is the most prestigious marathon in the world," said Peter Geraghty with his wife Kerry.

The Australian pair are 73 and 76 years-old, and have run a combined 36 marathons, but never Boston. This race will be extra special. "It's our 50th wedding anniversary in a couple of days, so running the marathon plus the 50th anniversary, how good can it get?" said Peter.

Celebrating Boston Marathon winner Stylianos Kyriakides

Dimitris Kyriakides knows how good it can be. His father won the Boston Marathon 80 years ago.

"The last few years because of COVID and everything else, I did not come," said Kyriakides.

Stylianos "Stelios" Kyriakides, of Greece, crosses the finish line to win the 1946 Boston Marathon. Charles Dixon/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

He returns to celebrate his father with the Boston Athletic Association. Stylianos Kyriakides was an Olympian, and the first marathon runner to run for charity. Dimitris says his father parlayed the win in Boston for a meeting with President Harry Truman.

"Crossing the finish line he shouted, 'for Greece.' Greece was in a desperate situation right after the war with famine and people dying every year," tells Kyriakides.

Dimitris says his father asked the president for help for his country.

"Truman authorized a special aid for Greece called the Kyriakides Aid Package that consisted of 25,000 tons food, medicine and all these kinds of things," explained Kyriakides.

He went home a hero, just like every marathon winner.