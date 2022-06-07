Boston Marathon raises $35.6 million for non-profits this year

BOSTON -- The Boston Marathon raised $35.6 million for more than 200 non-profits this year.

There were 2,566 fundraising athletes. A total of 24,918 runners participated in the race with a 98.4% finish rate.

"The return to our full field size and traditional Patriots' Day date enabled our non-profit partners to raise even greater funds for a variety of meaningful causes," said Nicole Juri, the B.A.A.'s Director of Development in a statement.

The virtual race in 2020 raised $32.1 million and the 2021 smaller race in autumn raised $26.6 million.

The fundraising record of $38.7 million was set in 2019 with 30,000 runners on the course.