Boston Marathon bombings and lessons learned in last 10 years focus of Senate hearing

WASHINGTON, DC - More than ten years after the Boston Marathon bombings, there have been big advancements in security and technology.

Those will be the topics of a Senate Homeland Security subcommittee hearing Wednesday morning in Washington.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is the chair of the Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight Subcommittee. She and Utah Senator Mitt Romney will lead the hearing which will focus on how ready authorities are for another terrorist attack.

WBZ-TV security analyst and former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis will be one of the experts to testify.

"The development of artificial intelligence and deep fakes are critically important for us to pay attention to now as they emerge, because they will present a threat to public safety in the future," Davis said.

"It was very important to me that we take a moment to honor the victims, recognize the tragedy of that day and then make sure we are as prepared as we can be to prevent another attack like the Boston bombing from ever happening again," Hassan told WBZ.

You can watch the hearing live on CBS News Boston in the video above at 10:30 a.m.