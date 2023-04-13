Boston Marathon security preparations underway ahead of Patriots' Day

BOSTON – City officials announced robust security plans ahead of the 127th Boston Marathon.

"We are prepared and deeply excited to welcome the world to Boston on Monday," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday during a press conference about security preparations.

About 30,000 runners from 121 countries are expected, along with massive crowds of spectators on Marathon Monday.

Boston police will have uniformed and undercover officers throughout the route. There will also be a large number of officers from other Massachusetts communities, along with federal and state agencies.

Spectators are asked to leave backpacks and strollers at home. The items are not banned, but are subject to search. Drones are not allowed as an FAA flight restriction is in place.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency acting executive director Dawn Brantley said an operations hub will feature 120 staff from 46 local state and federal agencies.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge for FBI Boston said the agency is "laser focused" on protecting the events surrounding the Boston Marathon.

He said the FBI is not aware of any specific or credible threats against the marathon.

"The greatest threat we face are lone actors who radicalize online and look to attack what they deem to be soft targets with easily accessible weapons and little to no warning," Bonavolonta said. "We are also concerned about homegrown violent extremists who are inspired by foreign terrorist organizations like ISIS and al-Qaida."

Bonavolonta and other officials stressed the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior.

"If you see someone or something suspicious, say something. It could be your neighbor, coworker, classmate, somebody you see in person or virtually on social media," Bonavolonta said. "Tips from the community are essential because if we look at acts of mass violence, there's almost always somebody, after the fact, who says they saw the person change, whether it be a parent, a classmate, or a friend. When people speak up, history has shown that we can prevent these tragedies from occurring."

Boston Athletic Association president and CEO Jack Fleming said this year's marathon is on track for $40 million in donations to charities.

"We welcome the world to Boston and they will see more than just Back Bay. They'll see our neighborhoods, they'll see more than our race course," Fleming said. "They'll shop, sightsee, dine, and learn. Learn about this great city, this great state. These great cities and towns. Boston. The volunteer work has already begun and as we work towards race day, you'll see upwards of 9,100 volunteers bringing their expertise, welcoming the world as well."