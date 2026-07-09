Boston man charged after allegedly making bomb threats, bringing explosives on Commuter Rail

A Boston man has been charged after allegedly making bomb threats and bringing explosives on board a Commuter Rail train in June.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said it happened on June 27, just before 10:30 p.m., at North Station. A witness reported a man who was loudly commenting about making bombs and giving them to extremist groups.

"The witness also reported that the man said he was inspired by the January 6 attacks at the U.S. Capitol," said the DA's office in a press release.

Police arrived to find 29-year-old Shane Cautillo with a lithium battery, an electric scooter with a bag, and an electric towel warmer with wires sticking out.

After an X-ray was performed, police said that they found "a possible power source, fusing, explosive charge, and switch in the container" and were able to successfully disarm it. Another X-ray was performed on the bag attached to the scooter. Officers found commercial fireworks and a power pack inside. Several fireworks detonated, causing an explosion as they attempted to disarm the device.

No one was hurt in the incident.

They also found small batteries, a cell phone, a BOOM Margarita wine cocktail, a power adapter, and a duct-taped lithium battery inside the electric towel warmer.

"This man had the materials to make a possibly dangerous device," Hayden said in a statement.

A K-9 dog cleared the train and surrounding areas at the popular commuting station.

Cautillo was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation after threatening to harm himself.

He was charged while at the hospital with unlawful possession of fireworks, possession of a hoax incendiary device, possession of a hoax device or substance, and disorderly conduct on a public conveyance. He was arrainged on June 29 and held on $10,000 bail. He was also ordered to stay away from all MBTA transit options and not possess any dangerous weapons.

He will return to court on July 28 for a pre-trial hearing.