Boston's Logan Airport sees more than 400 flight delays, cancellations amid NYC-area ground stops

Ground stops at airports in the New York City area due to an equipment outage are leading to major delays at Logan Airport in Boston.

There were more than 350 delays and over 50 cancellations at Logan as of Monday afternoon, according to FlightAware. Some flights that were headed to the NYC area have been diverted to Boston.

"We are getting a lot of diversions from impacted airports across the entire system due to ATC equipment issues which are slowing down our scheduled flights. There are also delays due to our current runway construction," a Massport spokesperson told WBZ-TV. "We encourage passengers to check with their airline before coming to the airport."

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue both had more than 50 flight delays each out of Boston. The average delay at Logan is 105 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said a low cloud ceiling is a contributing factor.

WBZ-TV's helicopter saw international flights lined up on the runway at Logan, with passengers deplaning and boarding buses to the terminal for processing.

Passengers exit a plane stopped on the runway at Logan Airport. CBS Boston

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday afternoon that "an Amtrak construction crew accidentally cut into a fiber line in New Jersey which caused a telecom outage and forced FAA to pause flights in the Northeast."

The outage affected equipment that uses radar and radios to guide planes as they approach and depart airports, according to airport officials.

Flights at Newark, JFK and Teterboro airports were still paused, while flights at LaGuardia and Philadelphia airports were starting to resume, Duffy said.