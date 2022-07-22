To Do List: Boston Lights at Franklin Park Zoo, Opera from the Balcony, North Attleboro carnival

BOSTON -- This weekend, you can enjoy opera on Hanover Street, see a new lights display at the Franklin Park Zoo, and take the kids to a carnival in North Attleboro. It's all a part of our To Do List!

OPERA FROM THE BALCONY

This weekend, and on select Saturdays throughout the summer, enjoy opera music in a unique way, as singers perform right above your head on Hanover Street.

Opera from the Balcony is back for another season at Tresca Restaurant. From 2-4 pm in the afternoon every other Saturday, listen to members of the North End Music and Performing Arts Center as they take to the balcony above the busy and historic North End street.

https://nempacboston.org/opera-from-the-balcony

When: July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3, Sept. 17

Where: Tresca, 233 Hanover Street, Boston

Cost: Free

BOSTON LIGHTS: A LANTERN EXPERIENCE



"Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience" is now open at Franklin Park Zoo through September 25. Every night from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., explore over 50 large scale displays made up of hundreds of lanterns located throughout the zoo.

Reserve your tickets online in advance.

https://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/boston-lights/.

When: July 22-September 25, 6-10:30pm

Where: Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd, Boston

Cost: General admission tickets vary by day (starting at $22.95); Children under 2 are free

NORTH ATTLEBORO FIREFIGHTERS KIDS DAY CARNIVAL

The North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Carnival is going on through Sunday. During the four-day family event, find carnival rides, fireworks, a classic car show, a fire truck parade, and more.

There is no admission fee. Ride tickets can be purchased online or on site.

http://nakidsday.com/about.php

When: July 21-24 (Thursday- Saturday 12pm-11pm, Sunday 12pm-6pm)

Where: North Attleboro Middle School, 575 Landry Ave, North Attleboro

Cost: No admission fee and no parking fee. Ride tickets can be purchased at the event and online at https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/north-attleboro-kids-day/