Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston hotel evacuated after transformer explosion in rear of building

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - A Boston hotel was evacuated Saturday afternoon after a transformer exploded in the rear of the building.

It happened at the Lenox Hotel on Boylston Street. Firefighters said the explosion caused smoke to spread throughout the hotel, elevating the levels of carbon monoxide inside.

hotelfire.jpg
The Boston hotel was evacuated due to a transformer explosion on January 27, 2024. Boston Fire Department

Fans were brought in to vent the building and clear out the carbon monoxide. Firefighters said the carbon monoxide levels have since dropped.

No injuries were reported.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 27, 2024 / 1:42 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.