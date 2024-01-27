Boston hotel evacuated after transformer explosion in rear of building

BOSTON - A Boston hotel was evacuated Saturday afternoon after a transformer exploded in the rear of the building.

It happened at the Lenox Hotel on Boylston Street. Firefighters said the explosion caused smoke to spread throughout the hotel, elevating the levels of carbon monoxide inside.

The Boston hotel was evacuated due to a transformer explosion on January 27, 2024. Boston Fire Department

Fans were brought in to vent the building and clear out the carbon monoxide. Firefighters said the carbon monoxide levels have since dropped.

No injuries were reported.