Boston mourns as philanthropist Jack Connors is laid to rest

Boston's Jack Connors remembered as a "north star" as he is laid to rest

BOSTON - On Tuesday, thousands packed St. Ignatius Church at Boston College to say farewell to longtime Boston philanthropist and advertising icon Jack Connors. Connors died after a battle with cancer at the age 82, but his impact on the city will live on for decades.

"The only funeral that I've been to that's been bigger than this was that of Pope Benedict," Cardinal Sean O'Malley said.

Connors founded the city's powerful Hill Holliday ad agency in 1968. But his impact and influence went far beyond the business world, advising politicians and raising hundreds of millions of dollars for Catholic schools.

"It's powerful how many lives dad touched," his son, John Connors III, said.

Tuesday's funeral brought out past and present city and state leaders and industry giants, all of whom knew Jack well and who Jack called on to make a difference in the community.

"I was watching the giants, the legends of Boston come down the aisle, and Jack pulled everyone together again," Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Through prayer, reflection and faith, Jack will be remembered as living a life filled with acts of kindness, joy and huge accomplishments.

Connors's legacy of generosity

"He passed away just 45 days after he raised a record $13.5 million for Camp Harbor View. He went out on top," John Connors III said.

"When I think about the legacy I think about the thousand kids who are an island this summer because of him and love they are experiencing out there," said Lisa Fortnberry, the executive vice president of Camp Harbor View.

Suffolk Chairman and CEO John Fish says the city has a big void to fill. "Jack would always say, 'What can I do to help you? What can I do to help others?" Fish said.

Jack Connors leaves behind 4 children, 13 grandchildren and his wife of 58 years, Eileen Connors.

"Eileen's House is a halfway house for women in Dorchester. In some ways, it's Jack's crown jewel because it's in recognition of Eileen. Now, there are women graduating that house reuniting with their families, reuniting with their children, turning their lives around," Walsh said.

Cardinal O'Malley said Jack Connors legacy will live on through others. "He was a great man. And I hope his life will inspire more people to that greatness. Jack was not a celebrity; he was a hero. He was a man of deeds. He was a man for whom the community and the needs of others was a priority."

