Dozens gather in Boston in solidarity with Iranian protesters, calling the violence a "a nightmare"

Dozens of Iranians living in Massachusetts gathered in front of the Boston Public Library on Saturday in solidarity with their loved ones protesting in Iran.

Demonstrations against the Islamic Republic's leadership began weeks ago in Iran, but the protests quickly turned violent as the government began to crack down. A source told CBS News that at least 12,000 people and possibly up to 20,000 people are thought to have been killed by the government. Thousands have been arrested, and the government has since shut down the internet in the country.

Protester Melody Golestani says she has no idea if her family members are alive.

"It's heart-wrenching. Many of us, we haven't been able to sleep, to eat. We haven't been able to reach our family members," protester Melody Golestani said. "It's shocking. It's just another genocide that is occurring right now."

Dr. Saed Ghoalani held a scene filled with images of demonstrators who had died during the unrest. He said that he has also not spoken to family and friends in the country in days.

"We have no internet, no phone. My family, I have no idea where they are, whether they are alive or dead. This is just absolutely a nightmare," he said.

Many of these protestors have not been back to Iran in the past decade because of the current regime, and they say they won't return until it's overthrown. Now they are calling on the Trump administration to step in to help, and they want Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi back in power and to help prepare for a democratic transition in Iran.

"We are asking for the United States to step up freedom, to help free Iran with support of our crown prince Reza Pahlavi to overthrow this regime," organizer Navid Aghasadeghi said.