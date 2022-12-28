Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston bringing back indoor activities for First Night 2023

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston bringing back indoor activities for First Night 2023
Boston bringing back indoor activities for First Night 2023 00:32

BOSTON -- The city of Boston is getting ready for its New Year's Eve festivities, First Night. For the first time since 2020, some traditional favorites are making their return. 

"This is the first time since the pandemic that we are able to once again host indoor events as part of the celebration. So there will be indoor programming in the Boston Public Library, Copley Place Mall, and some churches across the city," said Mayor Michelle Wu at a press conference about the event Wednesday. 

There will also be family-friendly programs, including puppet shows, fireworks displays, and live music. 

For more information about the event, visit firstnightboston.org.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.