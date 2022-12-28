Boston bringing back indoor activities for First Night 2023

BOSTON -- The city of Boston is getting ready for its New Year's Eve festivities, First Night. For the first time since 2020, some traditional favorites are making their return.

"This is the first time since the pandemic that we are able to once again host indoor events as part of the celebration. So there will be indoor programming in the Boston Public Library, Copley Place Mall, and some churches across the city," said Mayor Michelle Wu at a press conference about the event Wednesday.

There will also be family-friendly programs, including puppet shows, fireworks displays, and live music.

For more information about the event, visit firstnightboston.org.