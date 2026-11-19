After six months of construction and a slight move up the street, the revamped Citgo sign in Boston is back on and brighter than ever. It's a defining fixture of the Boston skyline.

"It's like the Eiffel Tower, right, of Boston," said Brendan Mahalo.

"I see it from the road, see it every day walking by, it's definitely a landmark here," said Beth Norko.

Back in May, Citgo announced they needed to not only move the iconic sign in Kenmore Square but replace it.

The renovated Citgo sign in Boston's Kenmore Square. CBS Boston

The original sign stood for more than 60 years, and the company says decades of weather left a mark. New construction planned for Kenmore Square also threatened to block views of the sign that is visible from Fenway Park above the Green Monster.

So, the company dismantled the old one and spent $8 million on a new sign built 30 feet higher and 120 feet closer to downtown on the roof of 660 Beacon Street.

There was a massive block party for the relighting ceremony in Kenmore Square Thursday night. People lined up hours before the switch was officially flipped for the chance to see it.

A lot of them walk by the sign every day and have seen the construction every step of the way.

"I've been watching the construction," Norko said. "I was very sad when it first went down and am excited it's back up and it's always been a landmark for me coming into Boston."

This beacon of Boston is back on Beacon Street.