Watch CBS News
Local News

Scooter-riding robber wanted in multiple Hyde Park convenience store holdups

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police looking for accused armed robber who flees on scooter
Police looking for accused armed robber who flees on scooter 00:14

BOSTON - Police are asking the public to help them find a man who has robbed multiple Hyde Park area convenience stores and then flees the scene on a scooter.

The Boston Police Department says there's been a rise in convenience store robberies over the past few months, and the latest was Monday on River Street.

A surveillance photo shows the alleged robber wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt. Police said the robber has worn all black clothing in each incident, shows a gun, and "possibly fled the scene on a scooter."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 10:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.