Scooter-riding robber wanted in multiple Hyde Park convenience store holdups

BOSTON - Police are asking the public to help them find a man who has robbed multiple Hyde Park area convenience stores and then flees the scene on a scooter.

The Boston Police Department says there's been a rise in convenience store robberies over the past few months, and the latest was Monday on River Street.

A surveillance photo shows the alleged robber wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt. Police said the robber has worn all black clothing in each incident, shows a gun, and "possibly fled the scene on a scooter."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.