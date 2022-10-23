Head of the Charles Regatta: Rowers come together for "once in a lifetime" weekend

BOSTON -- It was a very busy weekend by the Charles River as Boston hosted the world's largest rowing event.

The Head of the Charles Regatta packed the river corridor with cars, boats, and spectators for three straight days. About 11,000 rowers participated.

"This is the Super Bowl of rowing," said Head of the Charles Regatta Executive Director Fred Schoch. "Every year is exciting and we try and bring it up a notch."

For one first-timer, the three-day event was everything she hoped for and more. "I've never been to something as big as this," she told WBZ-TV.

Visitors and rowers came from 45 states and 27 countries.

"The economic impact is probably approaching $100 million," said Schoch. Roughly $5 million goes into the state's treasury.

For Jenna of North Andover, this weekend was extra special. She rowed the Head of the Charles while in college years ago and now her kids are following in her footsteps.

My kids' coach is a friend of mine from college who also rowed in college with me, so talk about full circle small world," she said. "It's Head of the Charles, just once in a lifetime."