New details to be announced in deadly Boston Harbor boat crash investigation

New developments in a deadly Boston Harbor boat crash investigation will be announced Tuesday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

Elizabeth "Lizzie" Dankert, 24, of Andover, Massachusetts, was killed in the crash back on May 13 in East Boston. No charges have been filed in the case yet.

The boat crashed into a pier near a Logan Airport runway on May 13, 2026. Boston EMS

Suffolk D.A. Kevin Hayden will hold a news conference to discuss the investigation at 2 p.m.

Hayden said Dankert and two other women boarded the boat with a man in the Seaport late that night. It crashed around 11:20 p.m. into a pier near a Logan Airport runway, throwing the passengers onto the rocks that lined the shore. All four on board were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Dankert died a short time later.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash. The Freedom Boat Club said the vessel belonged to them and that it was taken "without authorization" after the club had closed for the day.

Elizabeth Dankert. Union College

Dankert played soccer for Union College in Schenectady, New York before graduating in 2024. She worked for software company PTC in Boston.