What Boston searched for on Google in 2023

Google unveils top searches of 2023 Google unveils top searches of 2023 00:37

BOSTON - The Boston area wanted to know when Taylor Swift was coming to town, how safe it was to breathe the air outside and where they could get a bike in 2023.

That's according to Google's "Local Year in Search 2023" that looked at the top trending queries for the region.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" was the most-Googled "tour" search in the Boston area. She was followed by Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour," Drake's "It's All a Blur Tour," Madonna's "The Celebration Tour" and the Jonas Brothers' "Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour."

Swift played three sold-out concerts in "foxy" Foxboro in May for more than 200,000 fans, including a rain-soaked Saturday night show. She was back at Gillette Stadium this month to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots.

Air Quality near me a top 2023 search

One of the top concerns in the northeast and the Boston area this summer was smoke from Canadian wildfires that drifted into the United States. "Air quality near me" was the top "near me" search in the Boston area this year, Google said.

There were air quality alerts in New England multiple days in June as the smoke created a haze in the skies over Boston. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said the air was unhealthy for "sensitive groups," like people with asthma or heart conditions and those who spend a lot of time outdoors.

The Boston skyline shrouded in smoke as the sun sets on June 6, 2023. LAUREN OWENS LAMBERT/AFP via Getty Images

Bike shops in Boston

Another popular "near me" search was for bikes. Google said the Boston area ranked second in the U.S. in top trending searches for "bike shop near me."

Cycling was a popular topic in Boston this year, especially with the MBTA's struggles. Back in April, WBZ took a ride on the Red Line from Dorchester to South Station and found that it would have been quicker to just bike.

Bike lanes were a contentious issue in the city, with neighborhoods like West Roxbury adding new bike lanes to protect cyclists. Some argued that they would hurt businesses by taking away parking spots and feared more car traffic would cause additional crashes.

TV shows Boston searched for

HBO's "The Last of Us" was the top trending TV show in the area. That might have something to do with a frame from the post-apocalyptic show that went viral for depicting a mountainous wilderness just "10 miles west of Boston."

The other most searched-for TV shows for Boston were "Daisy Jones & The Six," "The Golden Bachelor," "Shrinking" and "The Night Agent."

Click here to see what the most-Googled searches of 2023 were for the rest of the country.