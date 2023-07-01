Air Quality Alert: Canadian wildfire smoke arrives in much of Massachusetts Saturday

BOSTON - Have you noticed the haziness in the air the past couple of days? More wildfires are raging in Canada, and the dense smoke is settling back in our area. The worst air quality is through the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, but New England is still getting some of the smoke.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Because of this, an Air Quality Alert has been posted for pretty much all of southern New England, except for Cape Cod and the Islands for Saturday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Saturday would have otherwise been a fairly comfortable Summer day with lots of sunshine and highs in upper 70s and 80s, but the smoke will cause a milkiness to be in the sky.

While this may not be to the same hazardous level as a few weeks ago, this poor air quality can be harmful to people who suffer from things like pulmonary or vascular issues, asthma, long COVID symptoms, or even those who exercise strenuously.

The smoke is set to stick around into at least Sunday and perhaps even into the middle of next week.