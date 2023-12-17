Taylor Swift arrives to watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs play Patriots at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO – "Swifties" rejoice. Taylor Swift is in the house for Patriots-Chiefs.

The pop superstar arrived at Gillette Stadium after noon on Sunday to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the Patriots. Swift reportedly flew into Rhode Island before arriving by car in Foxboro shortly before kickoff.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday Night Football, but was flexed out of primetime with the Patriots struggling this season.

Swift has been in attendance for several Chiefs games throughout the season. Though many football fans were not interested in her whereabouts this week, a large number of Swifties in New England had their eyes on Foxboro ahead of the game.

Some of Swift's fans told WBZ-TV they planned on going to their first NFL game in hopes of catching a glimpse at their idol.

Swift has played concerts at Gillette Stadium 13 times, including three sold out shows this summer that drew over 200,000 people to Foxboro as part of "The Eras Tour."

According to the "U.S. Travel Association," the so-called "Taylor Swift Economy" brought in an estimated $10 billion nationwide over the course of the tour.