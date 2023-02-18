Boston looking for solution to food delivery double parking dilemma

BOSTON - It's a delivery dilemma in Boston. With the advent of mobile ordering and all those food delivery companies; tons of drivers are parking outside local restaurants.

In Boston, some drivers are double and even triple parking, causing huge back-ups. Now the city is taking a closer look at the problem.

It could be any day of the week and the gastronomic gridlock with delivery drivers is causing major headaches in Boston's bustling neighborhoods.

On Brighton Avenue in Allston, Hayley Stepno and Louis Santiago were cornered by a double-parked delivery driver and could not leave their parking spot, much to their frustration. "I'm hungry, and I'm angry and I'm tired and I'm stuck," said Stepno.

On Boylston in Back Bay, it's a stacked street. For example, a delivery car double parked for nearly 10 minutes with the flashers on, while the driver picked up some grub.

Some drivers had to drive around for nearly 20 minutes until they found a spot.

"It's a little insane," said driver Lisa Duenas. "Some people will like pull up and they'll throw their hazards on and they'll jump out of their car and run and do whatever they need to do and bolt back because they know that they can do it quick enough before anyone catches them."

Delivery drivers like Eduardo Etienne said he's just trying to work, and the backups aren't helping. But he won't risk double parking, unlike the driver next to him.

"That's not fair, it doesn't make sense why because it's a lane for cars to drive around not to park," said Etienne.

Now, the Boston Licensing Board is taking a closer look at the issue. They're quizzing restaurant owners trying to open new spots-or take over old ones-how much of their business will come from delivery, if they'll work with delivery drivers and what they will do about the congestion concerns.

"What do you think the traffic impact will be of delivery at this location?" asked board Chairwoman Kathleen Joyce at a recent meeting.

"We're seeing issues with this in other neighborhoods and this neighborhood too with third party deliveries double, triple parking, causing congestion for the neighbors and it's something we're taking a close look at," Joyce added.

Commissioners say Boston Transportation Department has started studying the problem. Some ideas from those stuck in the gridlock are designated parking or lanes for delivery drivers.

They just want a plan executed sooner rather than later.

"I just think they need to do a better job and just be careful where they're parking because people have places they need to be," said driver Louis Santiago.

WBZ has reached out the City of Boston to get an idea how long the study will take and the next steps.