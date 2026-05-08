Boston florist busy preparing for Mother's Day: "The Super Bowl of flowers"

For 80 years, Winston Flowers in Boston has been turning the chaos of Mother's Day into a science. Over the course of three days, they will produce 3,000 arrangements a day.

"Both Valentine's Day and Mother's Day are the Super Bowl of flowers," said Winston Flowers Director of Sales Meghan Covington.

Designer Samantha Toft barely gets a moment to put her scissors down. The company designs nine collections each year, with Mother's Day only lasting a few weeks. Toft said the key to making an arrangement is to craft it in triangular quadrants with the big flowers going first and the small ones after.

"It usually starts with a color palette. This is one is more the warm tones, the corals, the pinks and green," said Toft combing through an arrangement she's working on.

Their vast array of colors come from all across the globe, with flowers arriving from places like South America and Holland.

"A lot of times our tulips are in the ground two days before they get to us," said Covington, adding that the peony is really the star of Mother's Day. "We have it for a really short amount of time, only three to four weeks."

They may cost people more money as coupon search engine CouponFollow tells CBS that prices on flowers and chocolates are up 7%.

"Over the last three years, like everything, we have seen a small increase in pricing. Everything has become a little bit more expensive for us to get. Over the course of the last year alone, we haven't seen a huge increase. If anything, we have just seen an increase in gas prices, so to get the flowers to us," said Covington.

The beautiful bouquets then land in the hands of mothers who each have their own secret wish this holiday.

"When I was just a mom, I wanted my kids to get along and have grandchildren close in age, and that's come true," said Deanna Forte.

"I would really love all of my kids to be home. One is in Ohio. One is in Hungary, and I have one here with me. I would love all of my kids to be here with us," said Kim Beswetherick.

"When they were little, I wanted a quiet room with nobody around me," said Covington. "Now they are older. I like spending time with them."

But some moms still prefer a peony and more.

"Flowers and maybe a massage," said Lilly Fretwell as she celebrates her second Mother's Day.