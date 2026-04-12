Boston Fleet inspire fans during sold-out game at TD Garden: "Everyone watches women's sports"

The Boston Fleet played before a sold-out crowd at TD Garden on Saturday, inspiring fans as they can to cheer on their team against the Montreal Victoire.

Just under 18,000 fans were in attendance, making it one of the highest attended games in the history of the Professional Women's Hockey League. The Fleet normally play at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, drawing around 5,000 people for games.

Boston and Montreal have a long-standing hockey rivalry, starting with Bruins and Canadiens in the NHL. Now, the Fleet and the Victoire are continuing that rivalry in the PWHL, and are currently fighting for the top seed.

It was visiting Montreal that came out on top Saturday night, earning a 1-0 win.

Fans said they have been waiting for this moment for a long time and that it's even sweeter to be playing Montreal.

"We're so excited. Season ticket holders and so glad we finally have a game at the Garden," Patty Giggie said.

Fans also said it was a big moment for women's sports, proving that these teams can sell out big arenas.

"To quote those t-shirts that everyone is and should be wearing, 'Everyone watches women's sports.' It is what it says. It says everyone watches them. If you put it here, they will come," said Cayla Keenan, a Fleet fan.

Keenan has been a diehard fan of the team since their inception and has been waiting for the chance to get to see the team they love on at TD Garden.

Despite the result on the ice Saturday night, fans told WBZ-TV they are hopeful to see the team back at TD Garden again in the future.

The PWHL record for attendance was set in Montreal in 2024 with 21,105 fans.