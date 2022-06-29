Watch CBS News
Two swans on Boston's Esplanade euthanized after showing bird flu symptoms

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS/AP

BOSTON - Two swans on Boston's Charles River Esplanade had to be euthanized because they were showing bird flu symptoms. 

There were multiple calls made to Animal Control Monday about the sick swans. An officer captured the adult swans with the help of Boston firefighters and brought them to the city's animal care facility, where they were humanely euthanized. 

On Wednesday morning, five swan babies were rescued from the Esplanade and taken to the Cape Wildlife Center for evaluation. 

The CDC says swans are natural hosts for bird flu viruses. The danger to humans is low, but people with jobs or recreational exposure to birds may be at higher risk of infection. 

Last week, animal control officials said a highly contagious strain of avian flu could be responsible for hundreds of dead birds washing up on Martha's Vineyard. The public was warned to stay away from any birds appearing sick. 

First published on June 29, 2022 / 10:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

