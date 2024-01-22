Boston Dunkin' store closed after health inspection finds rat droppings, leaking sewage

BOSTON - A Dunkin' location in downtown Boston is closed for the time being after failing two health inspections this month.

A city website says the Dunkin' store at 106 Cambridge St. near the Bowdoin MBTA station has had its license temporarily suspended.

Health inspections performed on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 both cited "rat droppings found in common area of food establishment," as well as sewage leaking from a bathroom in the basement into a common area of the building.

Inspectors also found a hole in the wall leading to the basement, and water leaking into a dry store area.

Dunkin' customers won't have to go far to get their coffee fix. The Dunkin' website lists at least 10 other locations in Boston within a half mile of the closed store.