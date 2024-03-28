Cue the duck boats: Boston Duck Tours ready to start new season

Duck boats ready to make their return in Boston

BOSTON - It's a welcome sign of spring in Boston - the duck boats will soon be rolling through city streets and splashing into the Charles River.

Boston Duck Tours is celebrating its 30th anniversary by kicking off its new season on Friday morning. The attraction got its start back in 1994 with just four original World War II-era amphibious vehicles - the last of which retired in 2014.

Now a colorful fleet of 28 with memorable names like "Dorchester Dottie" and "Faneuil Holly" carries about half a million people through Boston every season.

"Cue the duck boats" has been a rallying cry for Boston sports fans in the city since 2002, as the vehicles have carried New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics through the streets for 12 championship parades.

Boston Duck Tours ticket prices

For 2024, Duck Tour tickets are $52.99 for adults, $43.99 for seniors and active military, $37.99 for children ages 3 to 11 and $10.99 for kids under 3 years old.

The 80-minute tours depart seven days a week from the Museum of Science, the Prudential Center and the New England Aquarium. They spend an hour on land and 20 minutes in the water.