Robbers are snatching phones out of people's hands in downtown Boston, police warn

Boston police are warning that there's been an increase in cellphone robberies downtown.

The department said they've arrested two people in separate incidents this week, and a third case is being investigated.

Boston cellphone robberies

One robbery happened around 10 a.m. Monday inside a downtown store on the 600 block of Washington Street.

"Investigators learned that the victim was standing at the register with her cell phone in hand when a suspect approached and pulled the phone from her hand before fleeing the store on foot toward Tremont Street," police said.

Officers found a girl who matched the description of the robber later that afternoon in the area of Washington and Summer streets. She was charged in Boston Juvenile Court with unarmed robbery.

Suspect arrested at South Station

Just before 2:30 p.m. the same day, police said a man had his phone "taken from his hand" at a Summer Street business by a robber who ran toward South Station. Police found a suspect on the Commuter Rail platform and determined that he was carrying the victim's stolen phone.

Dae-Quan Jatae Davis, a 25-year-old from Boston, is charged with unarmed robbery. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant on charges of receiving stolen credit cards, credit card fraud, receiving stolen property and identity fraud.

Theater District phone robbery and assault

In a violent incident early Sunday morning, police said a man was assaulted and robbed early Sunday morning between midnight and 1:30 a.m. outside a Tremont Street bar in the Theater District.

"The victim reported that he had stepped outside to call for a rideshare when an unknown suspect struck him and took his cell phone," police said. "The victim further reported that the suspect used the stolen phone to make unauthorized transactions through a mobile payment application, open a credit account in the victim's name, and make unauthorized withdrawals from his bank account, totaling an undisclosed amount."

Police have not made an arrest in that case yet and do not have a description of the robber.

Preventing phone robberies

Boston police are asking people to stay vigilant in public, "particularly in busy commercial and transit areas."

They're recommending that people keep their phones in their pocket or a bag when possible in crowded areas, and avoid entering a passcode when others can see.

Additionally, police advise setting up multi-factor authentication on payment apps like Venmo and Apple Pay.