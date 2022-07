Crane topples onto building under construction in Boston

BOSTON – No one was hurt Tuesday morning when a crane tipped over and landed on a building under construction in Boston.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Dorchester Ave.

Tech Rescue response to a crane that tipped over on a building under construction at Crescent Ave and Dorchester Ave. No injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/PAjtySWUOn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 26, 2022

The Boston Fire Department confirmed there were no injuries.

No further information is currently available.