Thousands attend 40th annual Dominican parade in Boston

Full of music, dance, and vibrant colors, thousands of people gathered to attend the annual Boston Dominican parade and festival on Sunday afternoon.

"I enjoy everything because I feel it in my blood. They come in from Dominican Republic, from New York, from everywhere," volunteer Yenys Pina said.

The parade kicked off in Hyde Square in Jamaica Plain followed by a festival and concert in Franklin Park.

"This day is very important for us to showcase what the Dominican culture is like in the city of Boston. That it's a family-friendly event supporting our business owners, our entrepreneurs, our local leaders, but most importantly the residents," Boston City Councilor Enrique Pepen said.

There have been concerns about safety at these large-scale events. Two years ago, a shooting took place after the event, leaving five people injured.

Boston police urged people to celebrate responsibly while emphasizing enhanced safety measures.

"We do everything we can each year to review what's happened, plan for the next year's event, but also sit really closely with the organizers. It's rare the event itself is ever an issue. It's often following or gatherings not sanctioned by the organizers," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

This was the 40th year of the festival. Both Mayor Wu and Police Commissioner Michael Cox say they have stepped up patrols to make sure residents feel safe.

"We have a lot more police out here in general," Cox said.

The event brings in people from all over and helps drum up business in the area.

Andreina Martinez owns Don Tequeno, a Venezuelan restaurant along the parade route in Jamaica Plain.

"It's so good for the restaurant. This is our second year here with the celebration of the Dominican, and it's so good for the restaurant," she said.