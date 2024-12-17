Boston dentist accused of practicing without license now faces fraud charges

Boston dentist accused of practicing without a license charged with using patient's credit card

Boston dentist accused of practicing without a license charged with using patient's credit card

Boston dentist accused of practicing without a license charged with using patient's credit card

BOSTON - A Boston "dentist" who is accused of practicing without a license faced new charges in court Tuesday.

Accused of using patient's credit card

Sixty-nine-year-old Fritz Gabriel, of Milton, pleaded not guilty to fraud charges, including claims he used a patient's credit card, charging thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases to the patient.

"The Commonwealth's alleging that the defendant instructed and helped an individual open a credit card, then used that credit card without the victim's authorization or consent for charges more than $6,000, including more than $5,000 charged to the dental practice that the defendant manages," said Assistant Attorney General Sean Hillebrand

Previous fraud charges

Investigators say Gabriel was the manager of Forest Hills Dental and posed as a licensed dentist, allegedly using another dentist's credentials to write prescriptions for controlled drugs like Percocet and hydrocodone. Investigators said the alleged use of the credentials happened without the dentist's knowledge or approval.

Under state law, only licensed dentists can write prescriptions to dental patients.

Last May, Gabriel was charged with fraudulently billing MassHealth for dental services that weren't provided or that Gabriel performed instead of a licensed dentist. He also was accused of pulling someone's tooth and leaving an exposed root in the patient's mouth.

Charges against Gabriel include Medicaid fraud, larceny, unlicensed practice of dentistry, assault and battery and fraudulent use of a credit card.