Boston may make part of Copley Square into a permanent pedestrian park

BOSTON - Boston is deciding if it will permanently close a stretch of road in Copley Square to cars. Last June, the city closed part of Dartmouth Street to traffic and created an outdoor park for pedestrians.

The pilot program lasted 10 days during which the city studied the impact on traffic.

According to a report released Thursday, the travel times for drivers in the Back Bay didn't alter more than a few minutes.

The road between the Boston Public Library and Copley Square Park was closed to non-emergency vehicles and featured food trucks, café seating and performances.

The city said the response was "overwhelmingly positive" and many visitors said they would visit more frequently if it was permanently a car-free space.

City transportation planners are now studying permanent improvements.