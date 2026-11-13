MIAA names new venue for some Massachusetts high school Super Bowls after Gillette Stadium conflicts

Boston College is set to replace Gillette Stadium as the host of four state championship high school football games, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) said Friday.

This comes after the MIAA announced earlier this week that Gillette Stadium would not be able to host due to "scheduling constraints." Gillette has hosted the MIAA's title games for the last two decades.

The four championship games will be held at Alumni Stadium during the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6. The MIAA has not yet determined the schedule, nor which divisions will play in those games.

A venue for the remaining four championship games has not yet been finalized, according to the MIAA.

Earlier this week, a Gillette Stadium spokesperson said the timing of events at the stadium made it impossible to host the games. The New England Patriots are hosting their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Dec. 6, while the New England Revolution may host an MLS playoff game on Dec. 2 or 5.

The MIAA is unable to hold championship games past the first week of December.

"For nearly two decades, Gillette Stadium and the Kraft family have been proud to donate the use of Gillette Stadium and host the MIAA football state championship games during the first week of December," a Gillette spokesperson said in a previous statement. "Due to scheduling constraints and the associated logistics from the Revolution's playoff schedule and the Patriots home game on December 6, Gillette Stadium will unfortunately be unable to host the state championship games this year."

"We wish all the schools, student-athletes and their families the best of luck with this year's games and look forward to hosting this event again in the future."