Gillette Stadium will not host high school Super Bowls this year, citing "scheduling constraints"

State championship high school football games will not be played at Gillette Stadium this December, due to what the venue described as "scheduling constraints."

For the last two decades, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) has played its title games at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

But on Monday, the MIAA released a statement saying it was informed late last week that the use of Gillette Stadium for this year's games is no longer an option.

"Whereas the 2026 MIAA Football Tournament begins this week, we will work diligently to secure host sites that provide the best possible championship experience for our student-athletes and our school communities," the MIAA said in a statement.

A Gillette spokesperson released a statement, saying that the timing of events at Gillette Stadium made it impossible to host the games.

The MIAA is unable to host its championship games later than the first week of December. This year, the Patriots host the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 6.

In addition, the New England Revolution have clinched a playoff berth. As a result, the team could host an MLS postseason game on either Dec. 2 or 5. If that were to happen, the teams involved would need to practice on the Gillette Stadium playing surface the day before each potential match.

"For nearly two decades, Gillette Stadium and the Kraft family have been proud to donate the use of Gillette Stadium and host the MIAA football state championship games during the first week of December. Due to scheduling constraints and the associated logistics from the Revolution's playoff schedule and the Patriots home game on December 6, Gillette Stadium will unfortunately be unable to host the state championship games this year," a Gillette Stadium spokesperson said. "We wish all the schools, student-athletes and their families the best of luck with this year's games and look forward to hosting this event again in the future."