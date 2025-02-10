Boston College, Boston University squaring off for Beanpot championship

BOSTON -- The Boston College-Boston University rivalry will be renewed Monday night, and this time it's for all the beans. The Eagles and the Terriers will face off for the Beanpot Championship at TD Garden, something fans haven't seen for a while.

Monday night will be the first time in nine years that Boston College and Boston University will play for a Beanpot title. The title bout at TD Garden will feature the No. 1-ranked Eagles (21-4-1) against the 8th-ranked Terries (15-10-1), as the two rivals decide who gets bragging rights for the 72nd Beanpot.

The Eagles are through to the title round after an 8-2 win over the defending champion Northeastern Huskies last Monday night. The Terriers are in the championship game for a second straight season thanks to a 7-1 victory over Harvard last week, which saw BU score seven unanswered goals.

The Terriers fell to Northeastern, 4-3, in overtime in last year's title game. BU hasn't won a Beanpot title since 2022. The draught has gone on longer for Boston College, as the Eagles have gone bean-less since 2016.

"A Boston College team hasn't been there in a long time. It's about time we get there, but we have to get the job done," said BC sophomore forward Ryan Leonard. "It would be very special. Last year, not making it to the final game and losing to those guys, it adds motivation. It's the first trophy we can play for this season, so we have to take it back."

Both teams are hoping to bring home a title on Monday night, one they believe can propel a team to even bigger things down the road.

"In it's own right, you're playing for a trophy. But the season doesn't end Monday night," notes Boston College head coach Greg Brown. "It's a great test and trial run for hopefully what comes later in the season."

"We want to win as many championships as we can," said BU senior Jack Hughes. "They're a really good team so to get a win against them, it would be huge for us."

"It would be huge for our group. Last year, we had a lot of success but we didn't win a championship," said Boston University head coach Jay Pandolfo. "We didn't win the Beanpot, didn't win the Hockey East regular season or the Hockey East Championship. We lost in the Frozen Four, so we didn't really raise any trophies last year.

"It would give our group a lot of confidence going forward," added Pandolfo. "This tournament can give you a jumpstart and really give you a lot of confidence going into the stretch run and going into the playoffs."

Boston College-Boston University Beanpot history

Monday night will mark the 23rd time Boston College and Boston University will play for a Beanpot title, with BU holding a 12-10 edge entering the contest. The two rivals haven't met in a Beanpot final since 2016, which BC won, 2-1, in overtime.

"You cant write it up any better. It's going to be awesome," BU junior Ryan Greene said of Monday night's matchup. "The Beanpot is the best atmosphere I've ever played in, so having it be BU-BC it'll probably be crazier than what I've experienced."

"It's awesome and a lot of fun. It's a great rivalry without the Beanpot in play. With the Beanpot, it makes it that much more special," said Pandolfo. "It's a great tournament to begin with, and getting the BU-BC final, it's pretty special."

The last time BU beat BC in the Beanpot final was 2007, which was also a 2-1 overtime thriller.

In 297 meetings overall, Boston University leads the all-time series against Boston College, 140-136-21. The two schools have combined for 51 Beanpot titles, with BU leading all schools with 31 and BC claiming 20 championships.

Round 3 for BC-BU this season

Monday night will be the third time BC and BU will do battle this season, with Boston College winning the first two installments of the Battle of Comm. Ave just a few weeks ago.

The Eagles swept a home-and-home series against the Terries on Jan. 24 and 25, part of a nine-game winning streak for Boston College. Leonard had a hat trick for the Eagles in the team's 6-2 win at BU, and leads the country with 23 goals on the season. A night later, Boston College got 30 saves from goalie Jacob Fowler and a goal from Sudbury's Teddy Stiga in the first 14 seconds of the game in a 2-0 victory over Boston University at Conte Forum.

The Eagles may have a pair of victories over the Terriers this season, but with a Beanpot title on the line, they're expecting the best out of their rival on Monday night.

"They have a great team and we have great games with them all the time," said Brown. "We know how dangerous they are. We were fortunate to come out on top the first two times. We have to be focused and dialed in."

"It's a good opportunity for us," said Hughes, who won a Beanpot title with Northeastern in 2022-23 before transferring to BU. "I like that we played them recently and have a chance for revenge. All the guys are hungry and that's the biggest thing for us. We have to go out and outwork them.

Fowler is 19-3-1 in net this season with six shoutouts for the Eagles. He'll be countered by BU freshman Mikhail Yegorov, who made his debut in that 2-0 loss to Boston College two weeks ago. A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, Yegorov owns a 1.51 goals against average and a .940 save percentage in his four starts, and has allowed just one goal in 5-on-5 play for the Terriers.

Stopping the high-flying Eagles won't be easy, but Pandolfo wants his squad to keep it simple as they go for a Beanpot title.

"You can't make a play every time; our guys want to make a play but you can't make a play every time. You have to play the game in front of you," he said. "Keep it simple. Every little mistake matters in these types of hockey games. The team that manages the best usually comes out on top."