Boston College baseball hires Todd Interdonato as program's new head coach

BOSTON -- Birdball has a new skipper. Boston College baseball has hired Todd Interdonato as the program's new head coach.

Interdonato arrives at The Heights after spending the last 16 years as the head coach at Wofford College. There, he led the Terriers to 455 wins overall and eight 30-win seasons over the last nine years. He won three straight Southern Conference regular season championships, and notched back-to-back 40-win seasons in 2022 and 2023.

"We're going to build on a strong Birdball foundation, while developing our own exciting and aggressive style of baseball," Interdonato said in the statement announcing his hiring. "My intention is to create a player-centric program that puts the development of BC's world-class student-athletes at the forefront. More than anything, I'm excited to get started and honored for the opportunity and challenge of making Boston College a perennial postseason player."

Interdonato was named Coach of the Year twice (2021 and 2022) during his tenure at Wofford, and produced 12 MLB Draft picks and one All-American. Wofford went 40-19 under his leadership last season.

Interdonato replaces Mike Gambino, who spent the prior 13 seasons at his alma mater before leaving for the head coaching job at Penn State earlier this month.

Interdonato will be formally introduced as the ninth head coach in Boston College baseball history on Monday, July 17 with a press conference at the Pete Frates Center on Boston College's Brighton Campus.