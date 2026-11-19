The Boston City Council approved a zoning proposal aimed at improving affordable housing during a meeting Wednesday. In a divided vote, councilors decided to eliminate minimum parking mandates for new residential housing developments.

Councilor Sharon Durkan has been pushing for the proposal and said lowering construction costs will make building homes more affordable.

"Mandatory off-street parking is one of the largest cost drivers of new housing in Boston," Durkan said during Wednesday's meeting. "Each parking space can add $50,000 to more than $150,000 to construction costs, translating to an around $200 more in additional rent per month."

She said the reform does not eliminate parking, instead giving developers flexibility to build parking based on demand.

Councilor Erin Murphy, one of a few members who voted against the proposal, said she doesn't think the proposal is the right approach to tackle the affordability crisis.

"Eliminating parking requirements does not eliminate cars," Murphy said Wednesday. "When new developments do not supply sufficient parking, that demand can spill onto already crowded streets."

Some Boston residents share her concerns. Betina Yacoub lives in the South End and said she struggles to find parking near her home.

"It's already hard enough to pay rent in Boston and to pay for parking," Yacoub said. "The public transportation system isn't that great either."

Other South End residents, like Benny Mclester, believe the housing crisis should be the council's priority.

"Traffic is everywhere. It's always going to be hectic, but housing is a much bigger problem than traffic," Mclester said. "I'd say there's more people looking for housing than worried about traffic."

Although the vote was passed by the city council, the zoning commission will make the final decision on the proposal.