Boston Children's Hospital seeing spike in RSV cases

BOSTON - Boston Children's Hospital confirms to WBZ it is seeing a spike in cases of RSV, the respiratory virus hitting kids across the country.

RSV symptoms include coughing, wheezing, runny nose and decreased appetite. It can be particularly dangerous for babies and young children because their airways are smaller.

Children's Hospital said RSV is one of three problems it's facing right now along with the common cold kids get and the lack of behavioral health services.

The hospital says it is reviewing elective procedures to make sure it has the capacity to handle them. At this point, Children's is not transferring patients out of the hospital.