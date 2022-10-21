Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Children's Hospital seeing spike in RSV cases

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston Children's Hospital seeing spike in RSV cases
Boston Children's Hospital seeing spike in RSV cases 00:42

BOSTON - Boston Children's Hospital confirms to WBZ it is seeing a spike in cases of RSV, the respiratory virus hitting kids across the country.

RSV symptoms include coughing, wheezing, runny nose and decreased appetite. It can be particularly dangerous for babies and young children because their airways are smaller.

Children's Hospital said RSV is one of three problems it's facing right now along with the common cold kids get and the lack of behavioral health services.

The hospital says it is reviewing elective procedures to make sure it has the capacity to handle them. At this point, Children's is not transferring patients out of the hospital. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 5:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.