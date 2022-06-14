Watch CBS News
Boston Children's Hospital named best in U.S. for ninth year in a row

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Boston Children's Hospital has been named the best hospital for children in the country by U.S. News and World Report for the ninth year in a row.

The 2022-2023 rankings cover 10 pediatric specialties and Boston Children's Hospital was number one in five of them - pediatric cancer, pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, pediatric orthopedics, and pediatric urology.

It's also the second-best hospital for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, neonatology and pediatric diabetes.

