Boston Children's Hospital named best in U.S. for ninth year in a row

Boston Children's Hospital named best in country by U.S. News and World Report

Boston Children's Hospital named best in country by U.S. News and World Report

Boston Children's Hospital named best in country by U.S. News and World Report

BOSTON - Boston Children's Hospital has been named the best hospital for children in the country by U.S. News and World Report for the ninth year in a row.

The 2022-2023 rankings cover 10 pediatric specialties and Boston Children's Hospital was number one in five of them - pediatric cancer, pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, pediatric orthopedics, and pediatric urology.

It's also the second-best hospital for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, neonatology and pediatric diabetes.

You can see the complete list here.