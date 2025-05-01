Here's when the Celtics play next in the NBA playoffs

Are the Celtics better this year as they try to become back-to-back NBA champions?

The Boston Celtics took care of business in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, handling the Orlando Magic in five games. While the Celtics don't yet know who they'll be playing next, they do know when the games will take place.

Boston will host the winner of the series between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

Boston Celtics NBA playoff schedule

Celtics-Knicks/Pistons Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Knicks/Pistons at Celtics, Monday, May 5 at TD Garden

Game 2: Knicks/Pistons at Celtics, Wednesday, May 7 at TD Garden

Game 3: Celtics at Knicks/Pistons, Saturday, May 10 at Madison Square Garden/Little Caesars Arena

Game 4: Celtics at Knicks/Pistons, Monday, May 12 at Madison Square Garden/Little Caesars Arena

Game 5: Knicks/Pistons at Celtics, Wednesday, May 14 at TD Garden*

Game 6: Celtics at Knicks/Pistons, Friday, May 16, at Madison Square Garden/Little Caesars Arena*

Game 7: Knicks/Pistons at Celtics, Monday, May 19, at TD Garden*

*If necessary

Below is a look at how the Celtics fared against both of their potential opponents in the second round.

Celtics vs. Knicks regular season

The regular-season rivalry wasn't very much of a rivalry, as the Celtics won all four matchups. Boston won the first three games by 23, 27 and 13 points, respectively, before taking the final showdown, 119-117, in overtime back on April 8 in New York.

The Celtics and the Knicks tipped off the 2024-25 NBA season after Boston raised its 18th championship banner to the TD Garden rafters. The Celtics cruised to a 132-109 victory as they tied an NBA record with 29 threes.

The two teams didn't meet again until Feb. 8 in New York, when Tatum scored 40 and Payton Pritchard added 25 points off the bench in a 131-104 Boston win. Their Feb. 23 meeting in Boston was a little closer, 118-105, but the Celtics were victorious thanks to 25 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists from Tatum and 24 points and eight rebounds from Brown.

In the April 8 matchup, Tatum hit a three with 2.9 seconds left in regulation to send it to the extra frame, and finished with 32 points.

Boston has had New York's number the last two seasons, as the C's went 4-1 against the Knicks during the 2023-24 regular season.

Celtics vs. Pistons in regular season

The Celtics won three of their four regular-season meetings with the Pistons, but Detroit played them tough.

Boston won the first matchup, 124-118, in Detroit on Oct. 26. Jayson Tatum scored 37 points for Boston, including six in the final 1:05 to hold off Detroit.

The second matchup also went to the Celtics, 130-120, at TD Garden in Boston, despite Tatum and Jrue Holiday sitting out with injuries. Payton Pritchard sealed the win with a three with 45 seconds left, part of a 19-point night from the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

The Celtics and the Pistons met at TD Garden again on Dec. 12, but it wasn't much of a contest. The Celtics got 27 points off seven three pointers from Pritchard (including the 500th of his career) while White also hit seven threes for 24 points as Boston cruised to a 123-99 victory.

The Pistons took the final matchup of the regular season, 117-97, in Detroit on Feb. 26 to snap a 12-game losing streak against Boston.