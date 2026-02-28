Boston celebrates 100th Black History Month by teaching new generations through workshops, art

This February marked 100 years of Black History Month in the United States, and Greater Boston is celebrating by teaching the next generation through workshops and exhibits.

One event honored the founder of Black History Month, Carter G. Woodson, who has ties to Boston. He was the second African American person to receive a doctoral degree at Harvard, after W.E.B. DuBois.

"This was a grassroots tradition people would celebrate in their communities, but Carter G. Woodson put together curriculums. He established themes for black history, which we continue to do today," said Noelle Trent, the President and CEO of the Museum of African American History.

Over 100 teachers across the United States are teaching children about the 100-year anniversary, in partnership with Campaign Zero.

"We want them to remember that they are history makers too," said the executive director of Campaign Zero, Deray McKesson.

Eight-year-old Samira Sahsuaby learned about Frederick Douglas at the African Meeting House, where he once spoke.

"It's cool because it's the closest I can get to meeting him," Sashuaby said.

The Alain Locke Gallery of African & African American Art at Harvard University in Cambridge is showcasing the history in their "Renaissance, Race and Representation" exhibit. The collection features around 117 pieces of art by African American artists.

"The message they are trying to say is that they are reconfiguring what they believe and how they see themselves in the world. They are creating images of African Americans at work, at play," they want to show themselves shown in dignity," said acting museum director Dell Marie Hamilton

The exhibit will be on display until June 6 and admission is free.