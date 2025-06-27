Bruins NHL Draft preview: Picks, needs, and potential first-round targets

For the first time of the Don Sweeney era -- and the first time in 14 years -- the Boston Bruins are set to make a Top 10 pick in the NHL Draft. The Bruins enter the Friday night's first round with the seventh overall selection.

Sweeney knows he has to hit on this pick after a disastrous 2024-25 season and years of neglecting the farm system. But given all the uncertainty with how the board will play out, there's no guarantee the Bruins will pick at No. 7.

"We've had a lot of discussions over the last month, month and a half, of potential options with that pick," Sweeney said earlier this week. "Still exploring them as of [Wednesday], probably as of [Thursday] as well. So we feel very comfortable with making a selection, but we're going to continue to see what might present between now and then."

Sweeney has a lot of future draft capital as well following his deadline-day fire sale, which he could use to try and move up the board come Friday night (unlikely) or over the weekend (more likely). He could also trade down out of No. 7 to add to that collection of picks.

One thing Sweeney will not be doing is trading draft capital for "short-term" players, something the Bruins had a habit of doing over the last several years at the trade deadline. Those moves were done to try and win a Stanley Cup in the moment, but are part of the reason the team is drafting so high this season and in desperate need of young talent in the system. There will be no "win-now, to heck with the future" move by the Bruins this summer.

What do the Bruins need in NHL Draft?

Forward David Pastrnak, defensemen Charlie McAvoy, and goalie Jeremy Swayman are Boston's core players at the moment. What the team really needs is a young centerman who can fill a top-six role out of the gate, and eventually develop into a top-line leader.

But when chatting with reporters Wednesday, Sweeney said he's open to drafting a position other than center at No. 7, especially if another player has a higher ceiling when it's Boston's turn to pick.

"We're taking the best player," said Sweeney.

Other needs for the Bruins include more blue line depth after McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, and some more talent on the wing after Pastrnak.

Sweeney said adding more skill, scoring, and competitiveness are areas of need on the team.

"I want to make sure our guys know we're not trying to be myopic in how we view things. To just say it's center-based, or it's skill-based or just a guy who can shoot a puck," Sweeney said. "Ultimately, we've got to put all the decision-making lenses on and make the best decision we can."

Potential Bruins First-Round Picks

The top of the board is loaded with talent, but no one really knows how it will all play out when the draft gets underway. It's making it difficult to predict who the Bruins could take at No. 7, but Sweeney and company should be able to land a skilled playmaking pivot in the spot.

Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL)

The 6-foot-2 center is considered an elite play-maker. Check out his OHL highlights here.

Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL)

The 6-foot-5 McQueen has size and skill, plus a ton of speed. There are concerns about a spinal fracture that cost him most of last season for the Brandon Wheat Kings. Check out his WHL highlights here.

James Hagens, C, Boston College

Hagens is a great playmaking center with great vision and soft hands. He had 11 goals and 26 assists for the Eagles this season, and nine points over his seven games for Team USA at the World Junior Championships. Check out his 2024-25 highlights here.

Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Martin is coming off a monster season where he notched 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) in 57 games. He's got a huge bag of tricks to pull from as he speeds up the ice, and is also a big hitter. Check out his 2024-25 highlights here.

Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgarden (Sweden)

A winger with a motor that doesn't stop who is also a skilled playmaker. Eklund had 19 goals and 12 assists last season, and had two goals and four assists to help Sweden finish fourth in the 2025 World Juniors. Check out his highlights from last season here.

Bruins 2025 Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 7

Round 2, Pick 51 (from St. Louis via Edmonton from Trent Frederic trade)

Round 2, Pick 61 (from Carolina via Colorado from Charlie Coyle trade)

Round 3, Pick 69

Round 4, Pick 100 (from Philadelphia via Toronto from Brandon Carlo trade)

Round 5, Pick 133

Round 6, Pick 165

If the Bruins take a pick at No. 7, it will be the team's highest pick since Tyler Seguin was taken second overall in 2010. Boston hasn't made a Top 10 pick since Dougie Hamilton was drafted ninth overall in 2011.

Sweeney has made just two first-round picks since 2021: Dean Letourneau (25th overall in 2024) and Fabian Lysell (21st overall in 2021).