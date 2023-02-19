Jake DeBrusk returns, scores as Bruins crush Islanders 6-2

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston, which has won four of its last five games to amass 89 points and the NHL's best record.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders, who beat Pittsburgh on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

DeBrusk missed 17 games with hand and leg injuries after being hurt during the Jan. 2 Winter Classic, but returned to score a power-play goal on his second shift back, taking a pass from Brad Marchand and flipping it through Varlamov's legs.

The Bruins, who won 5-0 in Nashville on Thursday night, made it 3-0 before Palmieri got the Islanders on the board early in the second.

But Boston made it 4-1 when DeBrusk's shot bounced high off the glass behind the net and bounced back over the net and into the crease, where Bergeron tipped it out of the air, about one foot from the goal line. Frederic scored three minutes later, and Zacha added on late in the period.

