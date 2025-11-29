Boston Bruins get past Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in shootout

Jeremy Swayman stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout, and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday night.

Morgan Geekie scored two goals for Boston in regulation. He is tied with Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL lead with 20 goals this season.

Geekie's second goal of the game came on the power play and broke a 1-1 tie in the third period.

Swayman made 24 saves through overtime, and Elias Lindholm had two assists. Casey Mittelstadt tallied Boston's lone goal in the shootout.

After allowing six goals in a home loss to the New York Rangers on Friday, Boston limited Detroit to 26 shots and killed off five power-play chances for the Red Wings.

Detroit trailed 2-1 before Michael Rasmussen scored during a 6-on-5 situation with 1:54 remaining in regulation.

Lucas Raymond scored his eighth goal for Detroit at 6:38 of the third. Raymond extended his point streak to five games.

Cam Talbot made 17 saves for the Red Wings in their fourth consecutive loss.

Geekie put the Bruins in front when he redirected Lindholm's point-blank shot at 4:25 of the second period. Geekie has eight goals over the past six games.

The biggest highlight in the opening period occurred with 24.8 seconds remaining, when Boston's Mark Kastelic and Detroit's Moritz Seider dropped the gloves, with Seider eventually dropped to the ice. Kastelic was involved in another heated exchange in the third period, this time with Detroit's Ben Chiarot.

The Bruins were once again without leading scorer David Pastrnak, who missed his second straight game. Coach Marco Sturm doesn't believe Pastrnak is dealing with a long-term injury.

Up next

The teams complete the home-and-home series in Detroit on Tuesday night.