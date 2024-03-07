Watch CBS News
Bruins beat weary Maple Leafs 4-1 for 20th home victory

BOSTON - Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the weary Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Thursday night. 

David Pastrnak, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo scored to help Boston win for the 20th time at home ice this season. At 37-13-15, the Bruins trail Atlantic Division rival Florida by a point for the NHL lead.

Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, and Joseph Wall made 22 saves. The Maple Leafs were coming off a 2-1 overtime victory over Buffalo at home on Wednesday night. They are 10-3-0 in their last 13 - and 36-19-8 overall. 

Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk teamed up for Boston's first goal that came with 17 seconds remaining on a 5-on-3 power play. Working it down low, DeBrusk zipped the puck past Woll, with Pastrnak wiring it in for his 39th goal. 

Frederic turned a Toronto turnover into a fast-break opportunity for his 17th goal and a two-goal lead 4:16 into the second period. The Maple Leafs got on the board when Marner took a pass off the boards and beat Swayman for his 25th goal. 

The Bruins entered the final period with a three-goal cushion thanks to Geekie converting on the power play and Carlo blasting one in from the blue line. The two goals came 1:07 apart. 

Boston extended its winning streak to seven games against Toronto, which last beat the Bruins on Nov. 22, 2022. The teams met Monday night in Toronto, with Boston also winning 4-1. 

UP NEXT 

Maple Leafs: At Montreal on Saturday night.
Bruins: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

