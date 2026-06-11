Boston bars packed with World Cup fans days before first match in Foxboro: "We got the atmosphere"

The excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup is already taking over Boston, with fans from around the globe filling local pubs and preparing for the start of the city's official World Cup celebrations.

At bars such as The Dubliner, located across from Boston's City Hall Plaza, supporters gathered Thursday to cheer on the opening game and soak in the atmosphere ahead of the FIFA Fan Festival, which opens Friday.

For Team Mexico supporter Christian Robles, the tournament's arrival in North America has been something he's looked forward to. "I've been fired up for the last two years waiting for this day to come," Robles said.

Robles said hosting the tournament across the United States, Mexico and Canada makes the event even more meaningful. A win to start the cup was the cherry on top.

"I love that we're having it in U.S., Mexico, and Canada bring every country together ... and this is one of the best experiences of my entire life, every four years bring countries together," he said.

The international atmosphere was also on display among supporters from Scotland, whose national team is scheduled to play the first match in Foxboro vs. Haiti on Saturday.

Kilted members of Scotland's famed Tartan Army could be seen all across the city and packed Boston pubs ahead of the match.

"It's fantastic you know, straight here, we got the atmosphere, we're across from the fan zone so we look forward to that," said Steven Mikkelsen, who flew in from Scotland Wednesday night.

Just steps away, City Hall Plaza has been transformed into the FIFA Fan Festival site, where city officials say up to 5,000 fans per match can gather during the free event.

"The heart of our downtown celebrations will live right here on City Hall Plaza," said Mayor Michelle Wu at a ribbon-cutting event Thursday.

Fans who register for the festival will be able to watch matches on a 30-by-60-foot screen, enjoy live music and experience cultural programming throughout the event.

"We want to make sure that everyone has a chance to experience the magic of the World Cup," Wu added.

For many supporters, the tournament's greatest appeal is its ability to unite people from different backgrounds.

"Soccer is the one language that brings everybody together whether you speak Spanish, English, Moroccan anything," Robles added.

Registration for the Fan Festival is already full for Friday and Saturday, though openings remain available for the rest of the event's 16-day run.

Officials also noted that watch parties will be held throughout Massachusetts for fans unable to attend the festival.