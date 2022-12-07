Boston barber tracks down thieves who stole packages from doorstep

BOSTON - 'Tis the season for gifts, which means it is the season for pesky porch pirates.

The Cambridge Police are working on three different porch pirate cases, but only one remains unsolved. Investigations led to the arrest of one thief who was found with 19 different identities on them. The number comes from stolen credit cards, packages, and bikes.

"We really encourage people to report this stuff. They may think it's insignificant because often times they will get their package back. If they don't report it, then we don't know where to pinpoint our resources," said Jeremy Warnick, Communications Director for the Cambridge Police Department. "We have ultimately had situations where we used GPS devices in marked packages."

They suggest homeowners invest in doorbell cameras to help track down these thieves.

Robert Dello Russo, a North End barber and tattoo shop owner, put a sign next to his camera to let thieves know the sign isn't for the police. It's for him. He will track you down and has already found two people.

Sign outside Robert Dello Russo's home warning thieves CBS Boston

In the past few years, Dello Russo has had five bikes stolen, along with two Vespa scooters and countless packages. He even had someone on the street try to sell him his own shoes after they were stolen upon delivery. He got those back.

"If I walk up to you and rip your wallet out of your pocket, are you going to let it happen and run away? Or, are you going to defend yourself," said Dello Russo, Owner of Boston Barber and Tattoo Company.

Cambridge police recommend homeowners track their packages online to figure out exactly when those items will arrive. If you can't be home at the time, then call someone who may be able to check on it for you.

"I am constantly going from one location to another trying to get to the package before they get to it," said Dello Russo.