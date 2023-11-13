Boston Ballet to have a sensory-friendly performance of "The Nutcracker" next month

Boston Ballet to have a sensory-friendly performance of "The Nutcracker"

BOSTON - Boston Ballet is working to make The Nutcracker accessible to everyone.

There's nothing like seeing the ballet during the holiday season, but not everyone can sit quietly in a theater for a few hours.

That's why Boston Ballet is planning a sensory-friendly performance next month.

The company is adapting the classic, shortening it to one hour. The lights will be up, people can leave their seats, and soothing devices will be allowed. There will also be headsets available and large print programs.

In the lobby, expect to see coloring activities and a costume shop, complete with a petting zoo.

"Individuals who have different abilities they interpret dance and music in such an amazing way, that it feels special to share that with them," dancer Lauren Herfindahl told WBZ-TV.

Executive director Ming Min Hui said families are welcoming the show with open arms.

"I think it really brought in their appreciation for the idea that this is an iconic Boston institution creating an iconic holiday production, and that we've remembered them," she told WBZ.

"It's our responsibility, not only to put wonderful, engaging, talented dancers on stage, but if we are truly going to do that, we want to make sure that that's accessible to everyone who wants to have that experience," said Alicia Greene, the assistant director of community partnerships.

Boston Ballet's sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker is at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6.

The full production of the ballet opens November 24 and closes on New Year's Eve.