Allston residents search for solutions to rat problem

Residents in Boston's Allston neighborhood tend to have a moniker for the area: Rat City. The title even graces their annual Rat City Art Festival. While neighbors may have adopted the name, they have grown tired of the problem. Boston Inspectional Services toured parts of Allston on Wednesday with neighbors guiding them through worst areas.

"I see the rats coming. They go under here, and they come out with food," said Paula Alexander, talking with Inspectional Services. "It's always overflowing."

Alexander has issues with rats getting under her property. They tend to get through the lattice along her home. Inspectional Service reps say rats love to chew through it and may leave a greasy residue called sebum. That oil will rub onto objects that they frequently pass through. It is a sign that a homeowner may have a problem.

Tips to keep rats out

Inspectional Services suggest homeowners line spaces under porches or homes with galvanized metal with gravel on top. It will halt the rats from creating burrows.

"Take any kind of vegetation or overgrowth out," said Charlie McGevna, an Inspectional Services rep talking with neighbors. "You want to have clear sight lines."

Rats gravitate toward dark, damp, and hidden locations. This can be a trash can. Neighbors in Allston have had rats chew through the heavy plastic, forcing some people to fix the holes with metal patches.

"If all around the city, we see trash barrels exposed like that, then literally on trash day you see the rats in and out of the barrels," explains Allston resident Charlie Evangelista.

He has tried putting mint on his barrels, but it didn't deter the rats. Inspectional Services suggest people get a spray bottle with water with a little bleach added to it. The smell can keep rats from coming for the trash cans.