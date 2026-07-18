Poor air quality loomed over Boston area Saturday before storms rolled in: "A heaviness in the air"

Poor air quality was an issue again in the Boston area Saturday as smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota drifted across the Northeast U.S.

The haze cast a shadow at Revere Beach as the city hosted the annual International Sand Sculpting Festival.

"It's quite humid but it just feels like there's a heaviness. There's a heaviness in the air," said visitor Carol D'Eon.

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival on July 18, 2026. CBS Boston

The plumes of smoke carry small pollutants which can be dangerous to sensitive groups like the elderly or those with underlying health conditions. It turned the sky yellow in a large part of Massachusetts earlier in the week.

On Saturday, the Boston area woke up to moderate air quality conditions, according to AirNow.gov. But, as smoke increased throughout the day, the air quality deteriorated to 155, an unhealthy level.

The air qualilty reading on Boston on Saturday, July 18,2026 AirNow

The haze surrounding Boston did not seem to bother fans outside Fenway Park, hoping to see the Red Sox continue their winning streak.

"I can see the smoke, but it doesn't have any effect on me," said Red Sox fan Bob Huxley.

The haze became less of an issue in the later afternoon and evening as thunderstorms rolled through eastern Massachusetts.

The storms will move out overnight with clearing skies coming on Sunday, with no smoke, a breeze, and low humidity.