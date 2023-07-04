Police temporarily suspend entry to 4th of July Esplanade festivities due to storms

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said that with heavy rain and lightning in the area until 5 p.m., they are temporarily suspending entry to the Charles River Esplanade ahead of Tuesday's 4th of July festivities.

"This is being done so that if we do have to evacuate the venue in case of lightning, fewer visitors will have to be evacuated," police said in a statement. "Visitors already on the venue may voluntarily evacuate if they so wish and will be re-screened for re-admittance. We will update once entry through checkpoints is resumed."

Gates opened at noon, and the Boston Pops are slated to perform at 8 p.m. The fireworks are set to begin around 10:30 p.m.

"Venue will be re-opened once incident command deems it is safe to do so," state police said.

There are no mandatory evacuations currently in place for the people who have already gone through security to the venue.

Storms were likely to become progressively more scattered shortly after the current heavy downpours.

These storms will likely produce some heavier rain fall rates, lightning strikes, and possible damaging wind.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year. Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart told reporters there is a contingency plan if the event is rained out. The Pops recorded their dress rehearsal performance Monday night.

Rainouts have been extremely rare for the event. Lockhart said this is his 28th performance and he has only endured one rainout.

During a security briefing Tuesday morning, Massachusetts State Police Lt. Col. John Mawn said people are encouraged to bring ponchos, umbrellas, and other methods of keeping dry. Tents and canopies with no sides are allowed at the event.

"We expect this will all blow out of the way by the time the concert starts," Mawn said. "This is Boston. It's a little bit of rain. We've dealt with this before so come on down and have a good time."

Mawn said police have an evacuation plan in the event that severe weather rolls through.